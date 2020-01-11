Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,406 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATHM. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Autohome during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Autohome by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Autohome during the 2nd quarter worth $2,243,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Autohome by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Autohome by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

ATHM stock opened at $87.29 on Friday. Autohome Inc has a one year low of $65.46 and a one year high of $117.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.24 and a 200-day moving average of $81.99.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The information services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Autohome had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Autohome Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATHM shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Autohome in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.70 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.18.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

