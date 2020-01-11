Hexavest Inc. Has $1.21 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 45,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 103,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter valued at $185,176,000. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock opened at $58.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.72. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $34.83 and a 52 week high of $60.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.52 and a 200-day moving average of $48.07.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 31.58%. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.