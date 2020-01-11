Hexavest Inc. Invests $1.57 Million in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000. Hexavest Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWL. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 3,458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 403,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,227,000 after buying an additional 392,549 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1,792.0% during the 2nd quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 208,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 197,241 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,309,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,186,000 after purchasing an additional 130,635 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,757,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after purchasing an additional 112,611 shares during the last quarter.

EWL opened at $40.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.13. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $41.08.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

