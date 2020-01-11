Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 83,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC now owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. SWS Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 131.7% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 27,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 15,528 shares during the period.

IDV opened at $33.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.28. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $35.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.3834 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is an increase from iShares International Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

