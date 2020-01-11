Hexavest Inc. Acquires New Position in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in First Horizon National by 1,816.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,764,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,861 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon National during the second quarter worth about $10,591,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Horizon National by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,968,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,432,000 after acquiring an additional 616,168 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in First Horizon National by 334.3% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 676,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 520,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Horizon National by 15.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,171,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,382,000 after acquiring an additional 430,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon National from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Horizon National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.21.

In other news, EVP Yousef A. Valine sold 28,249 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $483,622.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,926,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $16.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. First Horizon National Corp has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.96.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $472.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.10 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.72%.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

