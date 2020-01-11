Hexavest Inc. Cuts Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 97.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 436,588 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 89.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 421,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,959,000 after purchasing an additional 198,851 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 7.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 165,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE AIV opened at $51.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.48. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $55.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.84.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.73 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 37.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, CEO Terry Considine sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,535,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,372,578.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIV. Barclays set a $53.00 price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Apartment Investment and Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.83.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.