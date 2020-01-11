Hexavest Inc. Sells 6,805 Shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)

Hexavest Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,805 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCII. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the third quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 126.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the third quarter worth $232,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the second quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stephens downgraded Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

In other news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 1,380 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $34,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,470 shares in the company, valued at $708,903. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $29.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.32. Rent-A-Center Inc has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $29.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.43.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $649.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.83 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 31.75%. Rent-A-Center’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 109.43%.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

