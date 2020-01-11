Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Stock Position Cut by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. lessened its stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 99.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 207,234 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in AON by 704.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $208.06 on Friday. Aon PLC has a twelve month low of $145.15 and a twelve month high of $212.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.33.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. AON had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 51.63%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.57%.

In other AON news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 1,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $331,727.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,581.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.60, for a total transaction of $968,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair raised shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.71.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon PLC (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.