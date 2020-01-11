Hexavest Inc. Cuts Stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Hexavest Inc. reduced its position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 99.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 471,130 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,022,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,255,015,000 after purchasing an additional 624,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,025,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,278,779,000 after buying an additional 188,320 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1,224.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,369,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,695,000 after buying an additional 3,114,736 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 7.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,113,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,818,000 after buying an additional 204,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 44.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,099,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,076,000 after buying an additional 948,038 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameren alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEE. UBS Group raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

NYSE AEE opened at $77.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.45 and a 200 day moving average of $76.37. Ameren Corp has a 1 year low of $64.17 and a 1 year high of $80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ameren Corp will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.