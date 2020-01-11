Hexavest Inc. Has $269,000 Holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN)

Hexavest Inc. lessened its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,814 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 20,927 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 11.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,697,725 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $261,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,428 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,893,767 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $181,599,000 after acquiring an additional 159,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,082,487 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $134,734,000 after purchasing an additional 443,106 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 6.0% in the third quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 5,295,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,380,000 after purchasing an additional 301,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 6.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,858,512 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,992,000 after purchasing an additional 280,929 shares in the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA alerts:

BVN stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average is $15.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 0.44.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $230.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BVN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.