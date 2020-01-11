Hexavest Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Hexavest Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 99.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,457 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.07.

NYSE HCA opened at $148.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.92. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $150.17. The stock has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 173.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.38%.

In related news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $866,212.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $525,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,685,543.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,511 shares of company stock worth $6,592,095 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

