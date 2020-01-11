Hexavest Inc. Makes New Investment in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 375.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 22.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the second quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 13.4% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.60 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.12.

In related news, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $302,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Olivier Piou acquired 3,000 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $58,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. TechnipFMC PLC has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 16.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

