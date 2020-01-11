Hexavest Inc. Has $165,000 Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Hexavest Inc. cut its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 99.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 846,239 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UDR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 102,266 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 38,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR opened at $46.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.37. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.82 and a 52-week high of $50.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.80 and its 200-day moving average is $47.38.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.45 million. UDR had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3425 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.90%.

In other news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $467,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,085,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on UDR and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. UDR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.55.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

