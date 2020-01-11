Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €44.00 Price Target

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2020

Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

1COV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Covestro currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €46.22 ($53.75).

ETR:1COV opened at €40.64 ($47.26) on Wednesday. Covestro has a 12-month low of €37.30 ($43.37) and a 12-month high of €55.78 ($64.86). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €42.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of €42.75.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

