Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Insider Sells $1,282,525.00 in Stock

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $1,282,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Miebach also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mastercard alerts:

On Friday, December 13th, Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,240,895.50.

NYSE:MA opened at $311.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $295.11 and a 200 day moving average of $279.73. The company has a market capitalization of $313.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $193.10 and a 1-year high of $311.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 6,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4,333.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 250.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Compass Point initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.36.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.