L Michelle Wilson Sells 10,000 Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Director L Michelle Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $1,232,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,868.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ OKTA opened at $129.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.62 and a beta of 0.99. Okta Inc has a one year low of $66.15 and a one year high of $141.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.93 and its 200-day moving average is $120.51.
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $153.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.88 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 53.08% and a negative net margin of 35.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on OKTA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Okta from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Okta from $168.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.72.
Okta Company Profile
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.
