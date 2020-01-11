L Michelle Wilson Sells 10,000 Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Director L Michelle Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $1,232,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,868.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $129.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.62 and a beta of 0.99. Okta Inc has a one year low of $66.15 and a one year high of $141.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.93 and its 200-day moving average is $120.51.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $153.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.88 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 53.08% and a negative net margin of 35.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,386,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,751 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Okta by 37,668.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 912,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,881,000 after acquiring an additional 910,449 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Okta by 234.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,014,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,326,000 after acquiring an additional 711,032 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Okta by 761.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 528,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,290,000 after acquiring an additional 467,285 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Okta by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,870,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,048,000 after acquiring an additional 399,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OKTA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Okta from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Okta from $168.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.72.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.