Insider Selling: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) CFO Sells $1,202,200.00 in Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $1,202,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,259,915.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kenneth Allen Myszkowski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, November 1st, Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 37,884 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $1,547,561.40.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $58.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.07 and a beta of 1.97. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $73.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.25 and a 200-day moving average of $40.45.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 40.27% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $43.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.97 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

ARWR has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 28,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.