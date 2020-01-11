James J. Cowie Sells 15,000 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP James J. Cowie sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $1,085,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,766,649.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CDNS opened at $73.03 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $43.80 and a 52 week high of $77.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $579.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at $254,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at $3,226,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 40.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

