David M. Maura Buys 100,000 Shares of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOSC) Stock

Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOSC) CEO David M. Maura purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,476,829.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MOSC opened at $10.20 on Friday. Mosaic Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $10.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.24.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Mosaic Acquisition by 58.8% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,349,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,945,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its position in Mosaic Acquisition by 3.3% during the third quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 1,086,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,219,000 after acquiring an additional 34,861 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Mosaic Acquisition by 58.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 57,550 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Mosaic Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new position in Mosaic Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $103,000.

MOSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Mosaic Acquisition from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mosaic Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Mosaic Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

