Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) SVP Sells $1,021,120.00 in Stock

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $1,021,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Yeti stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.95. Yeti Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $38.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.92.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Yeti had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 152.95%. The business had revenue of $229.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yeti from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen set a $38.00 price target on shares of Yeti and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Yeti from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yeti presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YETI. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yeti during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yeti during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Yeti by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Yeti by 401.6% in the third quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Yeti by 265.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Yeti Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

