David J. Corrsin Sells 50,000 Shares of Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Stock

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) EVP David J. Corrsin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 588,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $19.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average of $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.45 million, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ameresco Inc has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $19.77.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $212.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.41 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameresco Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at $544,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 335.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 9,668 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Ameresco by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 69,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bandera Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ameresco by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 683,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,071,000 after buying an additional 283,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.85% of the company’s stock.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

