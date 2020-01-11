Insider Selling: Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) CMO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $898,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gisela Schwab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $868,000.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $799,500.00.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average is $18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Exelixis had a net margin of 64.05% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $271.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter worth approximately $47,309,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 39.7% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,912,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 20.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,143,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,279,000 after buying an additional 1,051,976 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 7,709.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 499,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,676,000 after buying an additional 493,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 12.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,025,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,503,000 after buying an additional 324,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

