Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Sells $859,572.00 in Stock

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $859,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,791,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Rowan M. Trollope also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 4th, Rowan M. Trollope sold 21,545 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $1,449,978.50.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $71.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.90 and a 200-day moving average of $59.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 474.33, a P/E/G ratio of 66.86 and a beta of 0.70. Five9 Inc has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $71.43.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.69 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Five9 Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 1,672.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 27.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 111,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 884,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,349,000 after purchasing an additional 28,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the second quarter worth about $1,808,000.

FIVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Five9 from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Five9 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.86.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

