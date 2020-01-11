Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Director Sells $812,800.00 in Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.56, for a total value of $812,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,185.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Henry Tayloe Stansbury also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coupa Software alerts:

On Thursday, December 5th, Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 5,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.37, for a total value of $761,850.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 10,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total value of $1,288,000.00.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $169.60 on Friday. Coupa Software Inc has a one year low of $63.17 and a one year high of $173.13. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.42.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $101.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COUP shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Coupa Software from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.57.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its stake in Coupa Software by 100.0% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coupa Software by 100.0% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Coupa Software by 20.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC increased its stake in Coupa Software by 100.0% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.