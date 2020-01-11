Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) CFO Sells $793,075.20 in Stock

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) CFO Robert Mcnutt sold 8,696 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $793,075.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,390,923.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:LW opened at $90.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $94.46. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.20.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 869.30%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $83.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $14,428,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3,031.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 244,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after acquiring an additional 236,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

