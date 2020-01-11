Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) CFO Sells $793,075.20 in Stock

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) CFO Robert Mcnutt sold 8,696 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $793,075.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,390,923.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE:LW opened at $90.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $94.46. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.20.
Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 869.30%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $83.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.29.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $14,428,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3,031.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 244,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after acquiring an additional 236,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.
About Lamb Weston
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.
Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.