Insider Selling: Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) EVP Sells $651,035.72 in Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) EVP Michael Halstead sold 21,458 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $651,035.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,139.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Halstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Michael Halstead sold 7,807 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $253,181.01.

ITCI stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $43.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.96.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. As a group, analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITCI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $34.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 157,947 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 112,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 41,393 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 147,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 93,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $4,182,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

