PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CAO Sells $687,775.00 in Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 13,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $687,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,304.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $50.51 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $53.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.30 and a 200 day moving average of $43.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 74.86%. The business had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PTCT shares. TheStreet upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2,347.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.