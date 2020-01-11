Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Major Shareholder Buys $578,978.15 in Stock

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 115,105 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $578,978.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,479,055 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $7,484,018.30.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 95,435 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $479,083.70.

On Tuesday, December 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 350,094 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,764,473.76.

On Friday, December 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 290,904 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,454,520.00.

On Tuesday, December 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 259,077 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,292,794.23.

On Friday, December 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 137,510 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $684,799.80.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 376,071 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,869,072.87.

On Monday, December 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 422,896 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,093,335.20.

On Thursday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 228,784 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,123,329.44.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 429,425 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,117,065.25.

PPR opened at $5.06 on Friday. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,605,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,236,000 after purchasing an additional 409,592 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 59,981 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 380.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 295,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 234,064 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,311,000. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

About Voya Prime Rate Trust

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

