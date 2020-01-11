Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) SVP Sells $552,420.00 in Stock

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $552,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

LW stock opened at $90.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $94.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.96.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.88 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 869.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 24.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a report on Sunday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays set a $83.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.29.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

