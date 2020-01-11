Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) SVP Sells $552,420.00 in Stock

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $552,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
LW stock opened at $90.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $94.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.96.
Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.88 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 869.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a report on Sunday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays set a $83.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.29.
Lamb Weston Company Profile
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.
Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.