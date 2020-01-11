Michael Morrissey Sells 25,000 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $471,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Morrissey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $437,250.00.

Exelixis stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.89. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $25.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.74.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.12. Exelixis had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 64.05%. The company had revenue of $271.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Exelixis by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,450,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,822,000 after buying an additional 298,036 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Exelixis by 20.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,143,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,279,000 after buying an additional 1,051,976 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 39.7% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,912,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,619,000 after buying an additional 1,111,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Exelixis by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,781,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,810,000 after buying an additional 71,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Exelixis by 12.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,025,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,503,000 after buying an additional 324,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXEL shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

