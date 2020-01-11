QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) CFO Sells $466,093.00 in Stock

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $466,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,602. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $90.26 on Friday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $94.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.86. The firm has a market cap of $103.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 217.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in QUALCOMM by 107.6% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 546 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

