Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) CTO Sells $420,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2020

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) CTO Eliot Horowitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 89,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,501,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eliot Horowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, January 2nd, Eliot Horowitz sold 21,102 shares of Mongodb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.56, for a total value of $2,755,077.12.
  • On Monday, December 2nd, Eliot Horowitz sold 16,000 shares of Mongodb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.18, for a total value of $2,306,880.00.
  • On Tuesday, November 19th, Eliot Horowitz sold 3,000 shares of Mongodb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $420,000.00.
  • On Friday, November 1st, Eliot Horowitz sold 18,000 shares of Mongodb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total value of $2,251,080.00.
  • On Monday, October 14th, Eliot Horowitz sold 3,000 shares of Mongodb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total value of $361,080.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $149.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.44 and a 200 day moving average of $138.95. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -86.76 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Mongodb Inc has a 12-month low of $70.66 and a 12-month high of $184.78.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.47 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mongodb Inc will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mongodb by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,731,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,646,000 after purchasing an additional 479,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mongodb by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,125,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,372,000 after purchasing an additional 612,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mongodb by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,430 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mongodb by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 835,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,630,000 after purchasing an additional 89,092 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mongodb by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 820,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,811,000 after purchasing an additional 233,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Mongodb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. DA Davidson restated a “positive” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus initiated coverage on Mongodb in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Mongodb from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mongodb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.86.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

