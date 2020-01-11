Hexavest Inc. Makes New Investment in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2020

Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEAK. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $13,244,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $1,314,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of PEAK opened at $34.93 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $37.93.

Separately, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

