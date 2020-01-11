Hexavest Inc. Boosts Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 640.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 197.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AME. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AMETEK from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.42.

AME opened at $100.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.48. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $69.51 and a one year high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.63%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.02%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 3,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $337,532.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,661.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $199,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,358,633. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,506 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,221 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

