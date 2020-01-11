Hexavest Inc. Has $72,000 Stock Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN)

Hexavest Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) by 96.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 148,210 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,900,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,951,000 after purchasing an additional 799,922 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,624,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,878,000 after purchasing an additional 777,721 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,281,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,268,000 after purchasing an additional 775,818 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth approximately $9,693,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,524,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,783,000 after purchasing an additional 618,463 shares during the period. 43.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Howard Weil cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $16.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.76.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.