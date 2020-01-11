Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10,824.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,308 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,645.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 720,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $211,683,000 after buying an additional 694,545 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,141,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $621,561,000 after buying an additional 598,230 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,139,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,033,477,000 after buying an additional 395,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,118,461,000 after buying an additional 392,227 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

NYSE:TMO opened at $328.73 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $320.59 and a 200-day moving average of $296.99. The firm has a market cap of $131.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total transaction of $14,122,056.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,332,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.