Diversified Trust Co Acquires 7,925 Shares of Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:PTMN) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 294,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,925 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Portman Ridge Finance were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTMN. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,683,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 27.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on PTMN shares. ValuEngine raised Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Portman Ridge Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

In related news, CEO Edward J. Goldthorpe bought 24,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,687.90. Also, Director Christopher Lacovara sold 122,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $267,324.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 29,238 shares of company stock valued at $60,078 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Portman Ridge Finance stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.69. Portman Ridge Finance Corp has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $3.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a positive return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 108.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Portman Ridge Finance Corp will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and non-diversified closed-end investment company that invests in middle market companies generating consistent cash flows located in North America. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors such as aerospace and defense, automotive, beverage, food and tobacco, broadcasting and entertainment, buildings and real estate, personal and cargo transport, chemicals, plastics and rubber, containers, packaging and glass, diversified or conglomerate service, ecological, electronics, finance, and healthcare.

