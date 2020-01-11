Diversified Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Masimo were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Masimo during the second quarter worth about $9,279,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Masimo by 20.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Masimo by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 387,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,737,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 9.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 101,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,066,000 after buying an additional 8,453 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MASI opened at $164.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.28, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.63. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $110.98 and a 12-month high of $165.17.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $229.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.92 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MASI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.75.

In other news, Director Sanford Fitch sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $956,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,463,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.29, for a total transaction of $79,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,139.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,683,715. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

