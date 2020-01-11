Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €41.00 Price Target

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on 1COV. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €46.22 ($53.75).

1COV stock opened at €40.64 ($47.26) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €42.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €42.75. Covestro has a one year low of €37.30 ($43.37) and a one year high of €55.78 ($64.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Analyst Recommendations for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Hexavest Inc. Makes New Investment in Healthpeak Properties
Hexavest Inc. Makes New Investment in Healthpeak Properties
Hexavest Inc. Boosts Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc.
Hexavest Inc. Boosts Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc.
Hexavest Inc. Has $72,000 Stock Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp
Hexavest Inc. Has $72,000 Stock Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Shares Acquired by Hexavest Inc.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Shares Acquired by Hexavest Inc.
Diversified Trust Co Acquires 7,925 Shares of Portman Ridge Finance Corp
Diversified Trust Co Acquires 7,925 Shares of Portman Ridge Finance Corp
Diversified Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Masimo Co.
Diversified Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Masimo Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report