Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €41.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on 1COV. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €46.22 ($53.75).

1COV stock opened at €40.64 ($47.26) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €42.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €42.75. Covestro has a one year low of €37.30 ($43.37) and a one year high of €55.78 ($64.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

