Barclays Analysts Give ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) a €9.50 Price Target

Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Independent Research set a €12.30 ($14.30) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.80 ($17.21) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €13.20 ($15.35) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating and issued a price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Macquarie set a €13.30 ($15.47) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ThyssenKrupp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €13.51 ($15.71).

Get ThyssenKrupp alerts:

FRA TKA opened at €11.87 ($13.80) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €11.81 and its 200 day moving average price is €12.00. ThyssenKrupp has a twelve month low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a twelve month high of €27.01 ($31.41).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for ThyssenKrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThyssenKrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.