Barclays Analysts Give RWE (FRA:RWE) a €30.00 Price Target

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2020

Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RWE. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.50 ($37.79) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.80 ($28.84) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €28.34 ($32.95).

RWE opened at €29.26 ($34.02) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €26.69 and a 200 day moving average of €25.90. RWE has a 12 month low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 12 month high of €23.28 ($27.07).

About RWE

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Analyst Recommendations for RWE (FRA:RWE)

