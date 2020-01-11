Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €54.50 Price Target for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Credit Suisse Group set a €54.50 ($63.37) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BNR. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. DZ Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €51.87 ($60.31).

Shares of BNR opened at €49.61 ($57.69) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($65.41). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €48.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is €45.49.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

