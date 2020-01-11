HSBC Reiterates “€101.00” Price Target for Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

HSBC set a €101.00 ($117.44) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HEN3. Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €87.60 ($101.86).

FRA:HEN3 opened at €93.62 ($108.86) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €93.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €91.45. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($150.76).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

