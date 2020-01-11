JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€56.00” Price Target for Kion Group (FRA:KGX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KGX. Baader Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, HSBC set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kion Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €58.50 ($68.02).

FRA KGX opened at €60.80 ($70.70) on Wednesday. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($95.14). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €61.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €53.44.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

