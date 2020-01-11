Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DTE. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nord/LB set a €17.40 ($20.23) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Independent Research set a €18.50 ($21.51) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €16.38 ($19.04).

Shares of FRA:DTE opened at €14.76 ($17.17) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €15.13. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($21.08).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

