Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €11.00 Price Target

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.75% from the stock’s previous close.

EOAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC set a €10.80 ($12.56) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Oddo Bhf set a €10.60 ($12.33) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.25 ($11.92) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.75 ($9.01) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €9.87 ($11.48).

Shares of E.On stock opened at €9.67 ($11.24) on Thursday. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.56). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €9.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of €9.11.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

