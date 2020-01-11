Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €11.00 Price Target

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.75% from the stock’s previous close.

EOAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC set a €10.80 ($12.56) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Oddo Bhf set a €10.60 ($12.33) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.25 ($11.92) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.75 ($9.01) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €9.87 ($11.48).

Shares of E.On stock opened at €9.67 ($11.24) on Thursday. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.56). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €9.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of €9.11.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

