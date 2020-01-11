Wells Fargo & Co Increases Interactive Brokers Group (IEX:IBKR) Price Target to $44.00

Interactive Brokers Group (IEX:IBKR) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IBKR. Compass Point raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $48.52 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $80.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.64.

Interactive Brokers Group (IEX:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $466.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.00 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 759,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,142,000 after purchasing an additional 34,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,619,000. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

