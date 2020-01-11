Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Makes New $161,000 Investment in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $661,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2,375.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 415,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,966,000 after acquiring an additional 135,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,308,000 after acquiring an additional 21,634 shares during the last quarter.

KBWB opened at $57.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.82. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $45.87 and a 1 year high of $59.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.4498 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Makes New $161,000 Investment in Invesco KBW Bank ETF
Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Makes New $161,000 Investment in Invesco KBW Bank ETF
Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $167,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp
Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $167,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp
Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp
Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp
Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Takes Position in Seattle Genetics, Inc.
Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Takes Position in Seattle Genetics, Inc.
Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $181,000 Position in Intuit Inc.
Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $181,000 Position in Intuit Inc.
Iron Mountain Inc Shares Bought by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.
Iron Mountain Inc Shares Bought by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report