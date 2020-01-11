Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Makes New $161,000 Investment in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $661,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2,375.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 415,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,966,000 after acquiring an additional 135,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,308,000 after acquiring an additional 21,634 shares during the last quarter.

KBWB opened at $57.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.82. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $45.87 and a 1 year high of $59.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.4498 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

