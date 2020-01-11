Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $167,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 506,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,514,000 after purchasing an additional 49,791 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MPC opened at $60.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.62. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $69.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $31.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho set a $90.00 price target on Marathon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

