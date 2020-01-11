Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 821,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 33,932.8% during the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 169,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,863,000 after acquiring an additional 168,646 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the third quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 104,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 165,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB opened at $56.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.95. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $46.76 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The company has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $1,007,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,404 shares in the company, valued at $6,527,160.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $303,581.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,301 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,687.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 229,161 shares of company stock worth $13,483,396. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

